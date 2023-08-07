Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman searches for EVIDENCE...
Airs Wednesday 16 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is looking for answers on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Felicity pressures her cop brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), to let her look through the video footage that was shot during the Battle Of The Bands contest.
It could be possible that her attacker was caught-on-camera...
A reluctant Cash gives her access but fears Felicity is not in the right state of mind for the task.
Felicity is furious when Cash calls in her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to talk her around.
Will Felicity give up on her quest so easily?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Tane are alarmed when they see Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) stumbling out of the surf after nearly drowning!
A frustrated Mali decided to defy doctor's orders and go surfing, despite injuring his ears during the bomb explosion.
Mali agrees to steer clear of the water for now.
But that doesn't help solve his living situation.
Without being able to teach his beach surfing lessons, how will Mali earn enough money to pay his rent?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is hopeful that her fight with Stunning Organics could be coming to an end, after the arrest of the company's CEO.
However, Marilyn is left reeling when The Coastal News reveals that Stunning Organics already has a new CEO... and it's business as usual!
How can this be after the company's corrupt conduct, including targetting Marilyn with a bomb!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
