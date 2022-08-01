Home and Away spoilers: Four new faces ROCK up in Summer Bay!

Meet bandmates Bob (Rob Mallett), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson), aka rock bank Lyrik, in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Summer Bay is usually a quiet sort of place where locals can enjoy a walk on the beach and the only sound they will hear is the gentle breaking of the ocean waves…

But in today’s episode of Home and Away, four new arrivals break the peace when they rock up at the Parata family’s house and perform an impromptu concert!

When Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) returns from the city, she’s buzzing with the news that she’s the new co-owner of Salt.

With the money she inherited from her dad, Felicity has become equal partners with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and has been to see a solicitor to make it official.

Reunited with Felicity, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) gives his girlfriend a celebratory kiss…

They don't seem to notice Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) as they get carried away and head upstairs for some afternoon delight, so he makes a quick exit!

But it’s not long before their steamy daytime romp is interrupted by a cacophony outside…

When the couple go to investigate the noise, they are surprised to find a band playing music on the lawn!

Tane’s flabbergasted and wonders who the heck these people are, but it soon becomes clear they are known to Felicity as greets them with familiarity and starts singing along…

It turns out the raucous rockers are Felicity’s old mates from the city!

There’s lead singer, Bob, songwriter Kirby and band members Eden and Remi.

Tane’s a little perturbed by the rowdy bunch as they begin to take over the house, clearly in the mood for a party. He’s happy for Felicity to be reunited with her pals and decides to leave them to it.

Later, however, Tane isn’t quite so happy to learn that the band are staying for the night.

Felicity’s ecstatic to have her old friends staying so Tane says he’s fine with it but makes it clear that they can only stay for one night…

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is juggling two jobs, one as the gym’s admin supremo and the other at the Diner.

It’s not easy but it’s made even harder when Tane fails to show up at the gym to take over when Chloe’s supposed to be starting a shift at the Diner.

With Tane enjoying some alone time with Felicity, Chloe ends up being an hour late for her shift at the Diner where boss Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) suggests that maybe it’s time to choose between her two jobs.

Summer Bay lifeguard Nikau Parata is confused when John Palmer (Shane Withington) calls him into work on his day off. The beach is fully patrolled, so why does he need to be there?

All becomes clear though when Nikau enters the Surf Club to find it full of people and John announces that he’s been nominated for a bravery award!

It turns out that Naomi Stevens (Jamaica Vaughan) nominated Nikau after he rescued her sister a few weeks ago.

The awards ceremony is in a few weeks and Naomi offers to accompany a nervous Nikau, who’s worried about having to make a speech at the ritzy event.

Nikau, however, isn’t sure… wouldn’t that be considered a date?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in a dilemma about taking over as an apprentice supervisor for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) after Justin Morgan’s (James Stewart) ban.

Agreeing to it would mean having to cancel the road trip she had planned to take with her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor), but if she doesn’t do it, Theo won’t be able to continue his apprenticeship.

After some words of support from her boyfriend and thinking it over, Ziggy tells Justin that she take over as Theo's apprentice supervisor!

Now Theo and Justin can rest easy!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5