Home and Away spoilers: Grieving Mia Anderson goes walking in her sleep!

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is found sleepwalking by Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mia Anderson has decided to try and move forward following the death of Ari Parata, but it’s not easy…

As soon as she takes one step forward, she ends up taking two steps back!

After receiving her marriage certificate and Ari’s death certificate at the same time, Mia’s resolve has been shaken…

And that’s understandable because it only been a few weeks since Ari died shortly after he exchanged vows with Mia in a deathbed wedding!

Tane Parata is concerned about how Mia is coping, but she insists that he gives her some space and that there’s nothing he can do to make her feel better.

Maybe she should tell that to the wine that she quaffs after she is found slumped at the bar at Salt!

As Mia demands more vino from Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), Tane steps in to save the day…

After Mia stumbles home to sleep it off, Felicity and Tane go to check on her and find that she’s gone!

When Tane rushes out into the night to look for her, he’s shocked to find Mia sleepwalking by the pier, apparently looking for Ari!

Tane takes Mia home and puts her to bed, and can’t help but worry if this is a taste of things to come for grief-stricken sister-in-law…

Meanwhile, Felicity is trying to give Tane some space after their difficult conversation about their relationship…

After he told her that he could see a future for them, Felicity went into a bit of spin about being in a committed relationship and admitted that while he may see them getting married and having kids, it wasn’t something that she could see for herself.

Since then, Felicity’s been keeping her distance from Tane but what she wants to know is where do they stand?

She fears the worst for their relationship, but Tane has had time to think.

Ari’s death has reminded him that the future can be gone in an instant so all that matters now is the present – and that includes his relationship with Felicity.

Delighted that they have sorted things out, Felicity leaps for joy as the couple reunite…

After being caught in his lie about Leah Patterson-Baker’s (Ada Nicodemou) whereabouts, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is forced to come clean to Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and admits that Leah is with Theo’s dad Dimitri, attempting to repair the rift between father and son.

But Justin and Leah are still in the dark about Dimitri’s abusive past, so they don’t realise that any attempt at reconciliation is a lost cause because he doesn’t want anything to do with his old man!

Theo assumes Leah’s true intention is so she can get rid of him, but Justin insists that isn’t the case and decides to prove how much he means to them by offering him an apprenticeship at Summer Bay Auto!

However, this comes moments after Theo’s aired his frustration which got Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) caught in the firing line… So she’s not keen on the idea.

Justin doesn’t understand. Why doesn’t Ziggy want Theo as an apprentice?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) makes her long-awaited return to Summer Bay and catches up with her pal Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker).

Alf (Ray Meagher) also returns from visiting Martha in Merimbula and he’s got some bad news…

Turns out Martha has taken a bad turn and Alf solemnly tells Roo it’s time to accept the worst.

Thinking she may only have limited time with her mum, Roo decides to go visit her in Merimbula.

But as Roo’s still annoyed at Martha for refusing a kidney transplant, Alf warns his daughter to keep her feelings in check and go easy on her mum.

