Home and Away spoilers: Has Dean Thompson solved Mackenzie’s debt problem?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) thinks he’s found a way help debt-ridden Mackenzie (Emily Booth) in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mackenzie’s just found out that she’s in massive debt because her insurance claim won’t pay out for last year’s gas attack.

But she decides to put her worries aside for the evening to spend some time with her boyfriend Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).

She hopes a bit of romance will take her mind off things, but not even a half-naked Logan can distract her from the problem of how she’s going to sort out her debts and pay the bills.

Later, Mackenzie’s brother Dean reveals that he’s had an idea.

He suggests asking their dad for money, but she flat out refuses and instead tries to deal with the problem by making some harsh business decisions…

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is still feeling stung by having his shifts cut back and his cocktail menu cancelled.

But when he finds Mackenzie’s scrunched-up letter from the insurance company, he quickly realises what’s going on and decides to team up with Dean to resolve Mackenzie’s debt problem.

Breaching Mackenzie’s trust, Ryder logs into Salt’s accounts which leave both him and Dean in shock.

The debt is worse than they could have imagined. It’s going to take a miracle to fix this!

Despite Mackenzie refusing to ask their dad, Rick Booth, for help, Dean goes ahead and does it anyway.

Later, Mackenzie is startled to get a call from Rick and is furious to discover that Dean’s told him all about her predicament, so she hunts down her brother and gives him an earful!

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) calls at his home on official business to tell Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) that her dad has died, but the Summer Bay cop is left surprised by his girlfriend’s somewhat cool reaction…

After finding out that Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) doesn’t have much time left, Roo (Georgie Parker) worries that she may not have another chance to make peace with her mum, so she decides to pick up the phone… Will mother and daughter finally reconcile?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.