Home and Away spoilers: How does Theo MESS UP with Claudia?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) continues to try and charm garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani), some more on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has called Claudia back to Northern District Hospital for further tests, after her car accident.



Busy businesswoman Claudia is not impressed.



Justin stops by the hospital and tries to calm Claudia by convincing her that she's in good hands with Bree and her medical team.



But WHAT will the further hospital tests reveal?



Meanwhile, mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is still feeling guilty that he indirectly caused Claudia's car crash, after he failed to service the car at Summer Bay Auto as agreed.



Newly qualified Theo is worried that boss and stepdad Justin won't trust him again after this massive mess up.



So, Theo decides to attempt some damage control of his own.



Unfortunately, when Theo decides to introduce himself to Claudia and confess his mistake, things rapidly go downhill from there...



Whoops!



Has Theo just made things a whole LOT worse between Justin and Claudia?

Justin visits Claudia at the hospital on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is starting to feel anxious about motherhood.



Social worker Harper wasn't exactly planning to get pregnant after a one-night stand with gym boss, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



As the Summer Bay locals start to ask questions about Harper and Tane's parenting arrangements, it pushes Harper into a panic!



Sister Dana (Ally Harris) witnesses Harper snapping back after a nosey question from Surf Club manager, John Palmer (Shane Withington).



So she offers her support and tries to convince Harper that it's time to be direct and get some answers from Tane...

Harper has a meltdown about motherhood on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

