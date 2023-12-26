Home and Away spoilers: Irene Roberts is UNDER ARREST!

As Home and Away returns, Irene Roberts is in a whole lot of TROUBLE!

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is reeling after being arrested at the Diner by Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As the Aussie soap returns after the Christmas break, Irene discovers she is in BIG trouble after letting known fugitive, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), hide out at her beach house.



Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), gets arrested too!



Irene's long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is angry over this SHOCK turn of events and blames the Matheson sisters for involving Irene in their dodgy doings!



But it looks like Irene and Harper aren't going anywhere.



Rose reports that the magistrate can't see them until the morning.

So they will be spending the night in Police custody under lock and key!

Dana and John arrive at the Police Station in the aftermath the arrests on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has had a change-of-heart about her solo music career.



The singer/songwriter wants to rejoin Lyrik!



But is it too late?



Guitar player Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) reckons the band is finished.



Plus, getting out of her solo contract may not be as easy as Kirby hopes...

Kirby wants to rejoin Lyrik on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The situation is looking hopeless for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her now fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).

Justin's life is hanging in the balance after a near-fatal fall from the roof of the abandoned factory where the couple have been trapped by creepy cult, Vita Nova.



It's now down to Leah to try and save the day.



After finally managing to escape from the factory, Leah discovers they are out in the middle of nowhere.



Has Leah got the strength and willpower to go in search of help before it's too late?

It's up to Leah to find help for Justin before it's too late on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5