Home and Away spoilers: Is Alf leaving Summer Bay?

After his near-death experience at the hospital, Alf packs his bags and hits the road on Home and Away...

Alf almost died when hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) froze in fear as he started to crash following a heart attack.



Alf puts doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) on the spot and questions what went wrong.



Levi admits that the EMERGENCY situation deteriorated quickly.



It is a miracle that Alf is still alive!



Shaken by his close brush with death, Alf decides to pack his bags and hit the road.



WHERE is he going?



Meanwhile, Bree remains worried that her medical career could be over following her suspension from the hospital.



Bree's boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), remains worried as she continues to blame Levi for her downfall.



Is there anyway that Bree will start to accept responsibility for what happened?

Things are getting heated at the Board Shop between employees, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).



Abigail is not happy when boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) leaves Kirby in charge while he heads off.



Abigail decides to test Kirby's patience by taking a break and then dismissing her when it's time to clock-on again.



Very soon, Mali receives word from his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) that Kirby and Abigail are at loggerheads!



But WHAT is the reason behind the tension between the two women?

Abigail clashes with co-worker Kirby at the Board Shop on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

