Home and Away spoilers: Is Alf leaving Summer Bay?
Airs Thursday 9 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) wants some answers after his near-death experience at Northern Districts Hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Alf almost died when hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) froze in fear as he started to crash following a heart attack.
Alf puts doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) on the spot and questions what went wrong.
Levi admits that the EMERGENCY situation deteriorated quickly.
It is a miracle that Alf is still alive!
Shaken by his close brush with death, Alf decides to pack his bags and hit the road.
WHERE is he going?
Meanwhile, Bree remains worried that her medical career could be over following her suspension from the hospital.
Bree's boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), remains worried as she continues to blame Levi for her downfall.
Is there anyway that Bree will start to accept responsibility for what happened?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Things are getting heated at the Board Shop between employees, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).
Abigail is not happy when boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) leaves Kirby in charge while he heads off.
Abigail decides to test Kirby's patience by taking a break and then dismissing her when it's time to clock-on again.
Very soon, Mali receives word from his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) that Kirby and Abigail are at loggerheads!
But WHAT is the reason behind the tension between the two women?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.