Home and Away spoilers: Is Eden alive...or DEAD?

Cash and Felicity start a desperate search for missing Eden on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) fears for the life of his missing girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), as the 37th season of Home and Away officially begins airing on UK screens (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Eden has disappeared during the couple's camping trip at Crystal Gorge.



It's not long before the State Emergency Service (SES) arrives on the scene.



Search & Rescue team leader Sabrina (Harriet Gordon-Anderson) questions Cash about the situation.



But when Cash admits that he and Eden had an argument the night before, will Sabrina jump to the WRONG conclusion that Cash could be involved in Eden's disappearance?



Back in Summer Bay, Cash's sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is alarmed by the news from Crystal Gorge.



She wastes no time in racing off to join the search party...

The search is ON for missing Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Eden is being held captive by Wes (Josh McConville) and his brother Mickey (Travis Jeffery).



The brothers are in a panic after accidentally colliding with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on his motorbike.



The fellas kidnapped Eden after she witnessed them digging a shallow grave to bury Remi's lifeless body!

Desperate to cover-up their hit-and-run crime, and now a kidnapping, Wes and Mickey plan to cover their tracks by getting rid of both Eden and Remi...



First they plan to dispose of Remi's body and then they will "take care" of Eden...



But when the dangerous duo go to the boot of the car to retrieve Remi's body, they are in for a SHOCK...

Wes and Mickey plan their next move on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden has been kidnapped by wicked Wes and his brother Mickey on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5