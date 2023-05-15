Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity Newman BORED of married life?

Felicity Newman is struggling to get used to her new status as Tane's wife on Home and Away...

Is Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) already bored of married life on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Felicity had all kinds of wobbles about marrying Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) in the first place.



But now that the couple have FINALLY made it down the aisle, could it be she is already having doubts about being someone's wife?



Life after marriage is full of expectations, which terrifies Felicity, who prefers to keep things fun and spontaneous.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane assures Felicity that there are NO expectations coming from him.



He just wants to spend his life with her.



Felicity starts to see there is a way they can do marriage on their own terms.



But can she get her head around being called someone's wife?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited about her new role as a ''brand ambassador'' for skincare company, Stunning Organics.



This is her chance to make some quick money to help pay for her son, Jett's upcoming wedding.



But it's not long before Marilyn hits a bump in the road - she has no idea about modern online marketing.



Marilyn's attempt to make a marketing video for the skincare products is an awkward failure.

Marilyn is out of her depth.



WHO can she turn to for help to kickstart her social media?

With Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) fate hanging in the balance ahead of his court hearing, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) decides to be the bigger person and make amends with Justin's troublesome teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe).



Ava's obsessive crush on Theo has caused a whole LOT of trouble in recent weeks, including a fallout between Justin and Theo.



Theo and Ava are finally able to resolve their issues for the sake of the family harmony at the Morgan house.



Having faced-up to the consequences of her attention seeking behaviour, will Ava agree to leave Summer Bay and move back to her mum's place in the city?

