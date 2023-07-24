Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity Newman the victim of a sexual assault?
Airs Thursday 3 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's a terrible ordeal in store for Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
While Lyrik are buzzing after playing a killer set at the Battle Of The Bands contest, Felicity is missing from the celebrations.
After a MYSTERY figure spiked her drink, Felicity has slumped to the floor unconscious...
When Felicity regains consciousness, she starts to realise something is terribly WRONG.
She's in a room she doesn't recognise.
How did she get there?
And WHAT happened to her while she was out cold?
As both Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) try to find out where she has disappeared to, Felicity is horrified by the realisation that she may have been sexually assaulted...
While an unsuspecting Tane waits for Felicity to return home after the Battle Of The Bands contest, he's surprised when band member Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) arrives at the Parata house.
Tane reels from some SHOCK news about Felicity and races to the hospital to see his wife...
As the realisation of what has happened sinks in, Tane takes his frustration out another Summer Bay resident and blames them for the terrible turn of events!
WHO is on the receiving end of Tane's temper?
Meanwhile, Lyrik face a dilemma.
After wowing the audience during the Battle Of The Bands, will they withdraw from the contest after a dark turn of events?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.