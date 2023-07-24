Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity Newman the victim of a sexual assault?

Felicity Newman struggles to deal with the aftermath on Home and Away...

There's a terrible ordeal in store for Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



While Lyrik are buzzing after playing a killer set at the Battle Of The Bands contest, Felicity is missing from the celebrations.



After a MYSTERY figure spiked her drink, Felicity has slumped to the floor unconscious...



When Felicity regains consciousness, she starts to realise something is terribly WRONG.



She's in a room she doesn't recognise.



How did she get there?



And WHAT happened to her while she was out cold?



As both Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) try to find out where she has disappeared to, Felicity is horrified by the realisation that she may have been sexually assaulted...

Hospital doctor Bree examines Felicity in the aftermath on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

While an unsuspecting Tane waits for Felicity to return home after the Battle Of The Bands contest, he's surprised when band member Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) arrives at the Parata house.



Tane reels from some SHOCK news about Felicity and races to the hospital to see his wife...



As the realisation of what has happened sinks in, Tane takes his frustration out another Summer Bay resident and blames them for the terrible turn of events!



WHO is on the receiving end of Tane's temper?

Eden is devastated after what happens to her best friend Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Lyrik face a dilemma.



After wowing the audience during the Battle Of The Bands, will they withdraw from the contest after a dark turn of events?

Lyrik are all smiles at the Battle Of The Bands on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5