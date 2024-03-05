Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity ready to start dating again?
Airs Friday 15 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has previously held onto hope that she'll reunite with her estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Tane has made it clear that he is moving on after the breakdown of their marriage.
So is it time for Felicity to start thinking about dating again?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) wants to set friend Felicity up on a dating app.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity is thrown when a flirty customer at Salt makes his intentions clear, by leaving his telephone number on a napkin for her!
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) encourages Felicity to GO FOR IT!
So she decides to pluck up the courage to call her potential date!
Is this Felicity's first step forward after breaking-up with Tane?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is ready to question Simon Henderson about his involvement with the Surf Club committee members who keep quitting.
The Yabbie Creek estate agent's son, Banjo (Michael Cameron), has already confessed to seeing Simon handing out cash to the committee members shortly before they quit their jobs.
But Simon does not appreciate the allegations against him.
So to make matters worse, he informs Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) that he will now be withdrawing ALL his sponsorship money from the already struggling Surf Club!
Could this be the beginning of the end for the beloved Summer Bay hangout?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has been suspended from his job since all that business with corrupt copper, Detective Madden.
After attending a suspension review meeting, copper Cash receives some good... and BAD news.
He can return to work at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
But there's a catch.
He'll be demoted from his previous Senior Sergeant role and have restricted duties!
Will Cash agree to these SHOCK terms and conditions?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.