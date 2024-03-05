Home and Away spoilers: Is Felicity ready to start dating again?

What will Felicity do when a Salt customer flirts with her on Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has previously held onto hope that she'll reunite with her estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Tane has made it clear that he is moving on after the breakdown of their marriage.



So is it time for Felicity to start thinking about dating again?



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) wants to set friend Felicity up on a dating app.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity is thrown when a flirty customer at Salt makes his intentions clear, by leaving his telephone number on a napkin for her!



Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) encourages Felicity to GO FOR IT!



So she decides to pluck up the courage to call her potential date!



Is this Felicity's first step forward after breaking-up with Tane?

Felicity confides in Xander about her dating dilemma on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is ready to question Simon Henderson about his involvement with the Surf Club committee members who keep quitting.



The Yabbie Creek estate agent's son, Banjo (Michael Cameron), has already confessed to seeing Simon handing out cash to the committee members shortly before they quit their jobs.



But Simon does not appreciate the allegations against him.



So to make matters worse, he informs Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) that he will now be withdrawing ALL his sponsorship money from the already struggling Surf Club!



Could this be the beginning of the end for the beloved Summer Bay hangout?

Has Banjo landed his dad in BIG trouble on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has been suspended from his job since all that business with corrupt copper, Detective Madden.



After attending a suspension review meeting, copper Cash receives some good... and BAD news.



He can return to work at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



But there's a catch.



He'll be demoted from his previous Senior Sergeant role and have restricted duties!



Will Cash agree to these SHOCK terms and conditions?

Cash confides in girlfriend Eden about his job dilemma on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

