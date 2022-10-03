Home and Away spoilers: Is Heather Fraser the LONG LOST daughter of Marilyn?

WHY does Heather Fraser have a birth certificate naming Marilyn as her mum on Home and Away?

The mysterious motives of Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) become much clearer on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Ever since Heather arrived in Summer Bay to begin tutoring sessions with teacher, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has gradually started to become spooked by Heather's presence.



Marilyn has already tried to warn Roo that there's more to Heather than meets the eye.



After finding the cryptic baby photo and handwritten message on the doorstep of Summer Bay House, Marilyn storms into the Caravan Park to confront Heather...



Both Roo and Heather's lifeguard lover, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are puzzled and alarmed when Marilyn accuses Heather of playing games and leaving the ANONYMOUS message.



After Roo manages to calm the situation and move along Marilyn, Heather is curious when Nikau lets slip about Marilyn's previous mental health struggles after the toxic chemical attack at Salt...



Later that day, Heather returns to her caravan alone and pulls out a hidden box.



In it is her birth certificate, listing a one-time housekeeper, Marilyn Chambers, as her mum...

Roo is shocked by Marilyn's anger towards Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) find Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) lost in thought down at the beach.



Things have been a bit awkward between the trio since Cash got dumped by Rose and Xander's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney, who has now left Summer Bay.



But Rose and Xander are unaware that Cash has gone walkabout from the Parata house.



In the meantime, Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is worried over his whereabouts.



She's desperate to keep an eye on Cash, even if her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has suggested it's time for policeman Cash to move out.



Can Rose and Xander be a friend to Cash during the tomented copper's troubles?

Cash has gone walkabout on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Can Xander and Rose help-out troubled copper Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5