Home and Away spoilers: Is Kirby Aramoana's romance OVER?

There's trouble in paradise for Kirby and Theo in today's episode of Home And Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

Kirby's fuming with Remi when she finds out he's cancelled Lyrik's tour to enter a Battle of the Bands contest.

And she's even angrier when none of the band back her up - including boyfriend Theo, who she thought was sure to take her side.

But that's not the worst of it. Theo's thrown himself into the search for Andrew's mum, leaving poor Kirby feeling well and truly neglected.

Later, Theo comes up with a plan to fix the band's troubles, but when they put it to the vote, he votes against Kirby and she's left reeling. Is their romance over?

Tane's suspicious about what Kahu's up to. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity is pleased that Tane and Kahu have made up, but Tane is still a bit suspicious that Kahu's not being totally upfront - he can't find him for a start.

And later, Tane is livid to discover Kahu's cleared out all his belongings. It seems Kahu is back to his bad old ways when Tane gets a phone call alerting him to suspicious transactions on his company credit card, including a rental on a houseboat.

What's Kahu up to?

Will Andrew find his mother? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin's worried about Andrew when they can't track down his mother, but Cash warns him not to approach the cult, Vita Nova, where Andrew once lived.

Meanwhile, Theo's not told Justin that he's posted on social media in an attempt to find Andrew's mum. Will he find her, or has he put them all in danger?

Home And Away continues on Tuesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.