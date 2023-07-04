Home and Away spoilers: Is Kirby Aramoana's romance OVER?
Airs Monday 10 July 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's trouble in paradise for Kirby and Theo in today's episode of Home And Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
Kirby's fuming with Remi when she finds out he's cancelled Lyrik's tour to enter a Battle of the Bands contest.
And she's even angrier when none of the band back her up - including boyfriend Theo, who she thought was sure to take her side.
But that's not the worst of it. Theo's thrown himself into the search for Andrew's mum, leaving poor Kirby feeling well and truly neglected.
Later, Theo comes up with a plan to fix the band's troubles, but when they put it to the vote, he votes against Kirby and she's left reeling. Is their romance over?
Felicity is pleased that Tane and Kahu have made up, but Tane is still a bit suspicious that Kahu's not being totally upfront - he can't find him for a start.
And later, Tane is livid to discover Kahu's cleared out all his belongings. It seems Kahu is back to his bad old ways when Tane gets a phone call alerting him to suspicious transactions on his company credit card, including a rental on a houseboat.
What's Kahu up to?
Justin's worried about Andrew when they can't track down his mother, but Cash warns him not to approach the cult, Vita Nova, where Andrew once lived.
Meanwhile, Theo's not told Justin that he's posted on social media in an attempt to find Andrew's mum. Will he find her, or has he put them all in danger?
Home And Away continues on Tuesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.