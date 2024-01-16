Home and Away spoilers: Is Leah having WEDDING doubts?

Justin starts to get the WRONG idea about what's going on with fiancee Leah on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is happy to be out of hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin has just made his engagement official with Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), by surprising her with a sparkly engagement ring!



But something is off with Leah.



She is not herself and Justin starts to worry she might be having doubts about their plans to get married.



After all, they did originally get engaged when Leah feared Justin was about to die after his near-fatal fall from the rafters of THAT abandoned factory!



While Justin confides in Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) about what might be going on with Leah, she secretly approaches doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) for help...



Leah confides in Bree about her current state-of-mind and paranoid fears that she and Justin are still in danger from the doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



Bree agrees to prescribe Leah some medication to help her sleep.



But when Bree suggests that therapy could help deal with the aftermath of her recent terrible time, will Leah start to accept that she needs that kind of support?

Bree suggests therapy sessions for Leah on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Now that Lyrik have announced the news of their reunion on social media, guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) reckons it's time for the band to play their first comeback gig.



And what better venue to play than where it all started at local bar/restaurant, Salt.



Remi and singer/songwriter Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) make a pitch to barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), who is convinced to book the band... for TONIGHT!



Will Lyrik bring the house down with their comeback gig and prove that they are back, back... BACK!

Remi is ready for Lyrik's big comeback gig on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

