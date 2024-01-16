Home and Away spoilers: Is Leah having WEDDING doubts?
Airs Thursday 25 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is happy to be out of hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin has just made his engagement official with Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), by surprising her with a sparkly engagement ring!
But something is off with Leah.
She is not herself and Justin starts to worry she might be having doubts about their plans to get married.
After all, they did originally get engaged when Leah feared Justin was about to die after his near-fatal fall from the rafters of THAT abandoned factory!
While Justin confides in Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) about what might be going on with Leah, she secretly approaches doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) for help...
Leah confides in Bree about her current state-of-mind and paranoid fears that she and Justin are still in danger from the doomsday cult, Vita Nova.
Bree agrees to prescribe Leah some medication to help her sleep.
But when Bree suggests that therapy could help deal with the aftermath of her recent terrible time, will Leah start to accept that she needs that kind of support?
Now that Lyrik have announced the news of their reunion on social media, guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) reckons it's time for the band to play their first comeback gig.
And what better venue to play than where it all started at local bar/restaurant, Salt.
Remi and singer/songwriter Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) make a pitch to barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), who is convinced to book the band... for TONIGHT!
Will Lyrik bring the house down with their comeback gig and prove that they are back, back... BACK!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.