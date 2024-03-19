Home and Away spoilers: Is Mackenzie and Levi's affair back ON?

Will Mackenzie and Levi give into temptation again on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has put a STOP to her affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The doctor is clearly still committed to his wife, Imogen, back in the city.



And Mackenzie has no intention of becoming the "other woman" in his life.



However, in a small town like Summer Bay, it's hard for the short-lived lovers to avoid each other.



At Salt, Mackenzie and Levi can't help but exchange flirty smiles across the bar.



Mackenzie finds her willpower to resist Levi's charms fading...



Later, when Levi approaches his car, he finds Mackenzie waiting for him.



Are Mackenzie and Levi about to resume their SECRET affair?

Mackenzie may not be able to resist Levi for long on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) remains in a bad way after collapsing on the bathroom floor.



Trouble is, Remi's doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), is out of town.



So Remi's housemate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), has no choice but to call her brother Levi.



Their relationship has been a bit on/off since he came to Summer Bay.



But she's sure he won't ignore a medical EMERGENCY!



Can Levi help get Remi back on track?



Or is Remi about to land back in hospital?

Eden calls Levi for help after Remi's collapse on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) was kind of hoping that something might happen between her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), and her hunky personal trainer, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



But that's a definite NO GO!



After the sisters revisit the story of how Harper left her now ex-boyfriend at the altar, Dana decided to step-up and fix Harper up with a new fella!



WHO are the potential candidates?

Dana decides to help Harper with her love life on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5