Home and Away spoilers: Is Mackenzie and Levi's affair back ON?
Airs Friday 29 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has put a STOP to her affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The doctor is clearly still committed to his wife, Imogen, back in the city.
And Mackenzie has no intention of becoming the "other woman" in his life.
However, in a small town like Summer Bay, it's hard for the short-lived lovers to avoid each other.
At Salt, Mackenzie and Levi can't help but exchange flirty smiles across the bar.
Mackenzie finds her willpower to resist Levi's charms fading...
Later, when Levi approaches his car, he finds Mackenzie waiting for him.
Are Mackenzie and Levi about to resume their SECRET affair?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) remains in a bad way after collapsing on the bathroom floor.
Trouble is, Remi's doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), is out of town.
So Remi's housemate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), has no choice but to call her brother Levi.
Their relationship has been a bit on/off since he came to Summer Bay.
But she's sure he won't ignore a medical EMERGENCY!
Can Levi help get Remi back on track?
Or is Remi about to land back in hospital?
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) was kind of hoping that something might happen between her sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), and her hunky personal trainer, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
But that's a definite NO GO!
After the sisters revisit the story of how Harper left her now ex-boyfriend at the altar, Dana decided to step-up and fix Harper up with a new fella!
WHO are the potential candidates?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.