Home and Away spoilers: Is Rose Delaney already BORED with Summer Bay?

Rose Delaney clashes with police partner Cash over life in Summer Bay on Home and Away.

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is not impressed by her first day on the job at Yabbie Creek Police Station on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After policewoman Rose pulls over Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) for speeding, she is annoyed when police partner, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) pulls rank and lets Alf off with a friendly warning.



So is it one rule for Cash's friends in the coastal community and another for everybody else?



Rose and Cash get into a heated discussion about whether or not to strictly police by the book.



Is Rose going to quickly regret relocating from the city?



Perhaps her police partnership with Cash isn't going to be such smooth sailing after all...

Rose and Cash clash over the rules of police work on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Rose's brother Xander (Luke Van Os) is still on the job hunt.



Xander's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is confident he's going to land a paramedic position at the hospital.



They could soon be working together!



But Xander is all of a quiver with job interview nerves.



Will he get the job?

Xander has got a job interview on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) notices that her nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has a spring in his step.



He's being secretive about something!



WHAT is going on?



Ryder confides in friend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) about an unexpected job offer that has just come his way.



But if Ryder accepts the dream job, it will mean leaving Summer Bay!

Ryder has been offered his dream job on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Down at the garage, boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are both suspicious about the new and improved Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Theo is on his best behaviour and trying to impress Justin and Ziggy.



Is Theo overcompensating out of guilt, after all the drama involving his abusive dad, Dimitri?



But when an unexpected phone call brings bad news, will it send Theo on another downward spiral?

Theo is being super-helpful down at the garage on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR