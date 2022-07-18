Home and Away spoilers: Is Rose Delaney in LOVE with Cash?

Does Rose Delaney have SECRET romantic feelings for her police partner Cash on Home and Away?

Things are rather awkward between Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) and her police partner, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), after THAT night they spent together on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Even though no SEXY business happened between the co-workers, Rose is feeling frustrated by the way Cash is acting like nothing happened.



He has already sworn his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), to secrecy on the matter, and has yet to come clean to his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, who is currently out-of-town.



After Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), witnesses a tense exchange between the coppers, he is shocked to discover Rose spent the night with Cash.



But even more shocked, when a flustered Rose comes clean and admits she's been carrying around romantic feelings for Cash ever since she arrived in Summer Bay!



Awkward!



Falling for your half-sister, Jasmine's boyfriend is probably not gonna end well...

Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) run of trouble continues.



The restaurant owner has received a 7-day eviction notice after falling into arrears with the rent for her apartment.



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) tries to negotiate with the real estate agent on his sister's behalf.



But the trouble is, Dean previously illegally sublet the apartment to Mackenzie.



Accepting her fate, Mackenzie starts packing-up her belongings.



But WHERE is she gonna move to now?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is struggling to run both the Bait Shop and the Caravan Park while owner, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is away in Merimbula.



But there's good news, after a handyman called Tex Wheeler (guest star Lucas Linehan, who appeared on Nickelodeon's live-action series, Rock Island Mysteries) answers the handyman ad!



Marilyn and her Diner co-worker, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), are both impressed when they meet the charming Tex.



Can Marilyn relax some, now that she can share her responsibilities with Tex?

