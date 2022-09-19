Home and Away spoilers: Is somebody STALKING Marilyn Chambers?

A new arrival in Summer Bay takes a particular interest in Marilyn Chambers on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is hoping her friend, Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) new tutoring service is going to be a BIG success on Home and Away.



Indeed, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Roo is in high spirits as she gets ready for the arrival of her second tutoring student, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan).



Heather is struggling to put together a law school application, and Roo is more than happy to help.



Heather reveals her motivation to become a lawyer:



She wants to help mothers separated from their children.



Heather confides in Roo about a SECRET from her past.



Now she wants to make sure that what happened to her, doesn't happen to others.



But while Roo begins to develop a bond with Heather, Marilyn is puzzled when Heather seems to think they have met before.



As Heather leaves the Diner, she secretly snaps a photo of an unsuspecting Marilyn!



WHAT is with Heather's creepy interest in Marilyn?

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are still at odds over her friendship with flirty rocker dude, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), thinks that the couple need to sort out the problem.



But Dean can't seem to let go of the sneaking suspicion that rocker Remi has got romantic designs on Ziggy!



After all, Ziggy and Remi did just spend the night together, after they got locked in a shed by that dodgy van seller.



Looking for answers, Dean approaches Remi's Lyrik bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) at the Surf Club.



Dean asks Eden if Remi would ever make a move on another man's girlfriend?



WHAT will Eden's answer be?

Eden is put on the spot when Dean questions her about Remi's intentions on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

