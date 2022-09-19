Home and Away spoilers: Is somebody STALKING Marilyn Chambers?
Airs Friday 30 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is hoping her friend, Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) new tutoring service is going to be a BIG success on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Indeed, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Roo is in high spirits as she gets ready for the arrival of her second tutoring student, Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan).
Heather is struggling to put together a law school application, and Roo is more than happy to help.
Heather reveals her motivation to become a lawyer:
She wants to help mothers separated from their children.
Heather confides in Roo about a SECRET from her past.
Now she wants to make sure that what happened to her, doesn't happen to others.
But while Roo begins to develop a bond with Heather, Marilyn is puzzled when Heather seems to think they have met before.
As Heather leaves the Diner, she secretly snaps a photo of an unsuspecting Marilyn!
WHAT is with Heather's creepy interest in Marilyn?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are still at odds over her friendship with flirty rocker dude, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), thinks that the couple need to sort out the problem.
But Dean can't seem to let go of the sneaking suspicion that rocker Remi has got romantic designs on Ziggy!
After all, Ziggy and Remi did just spend the night together, after they got locked in a shed by that dodgy van seller.
Looking for answers, Dean approaches Remi's Lyrik bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) at the Surf Club.
Dean asks Eden if Remi would ever make a move on another man's girlfriend?
WHAT will Eden's answer be?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.