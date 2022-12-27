Home and Away spoilers: Is the engagement OFF for Tane Parata and fiancee Felicity?
Airs Thursday 5 Januray 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has been a happy man since he popped the question to his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) up at scenic Stewart's Point on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But little does gym boss Tane know, that Felicity starts to panic every time their engagement or wedding plans are married.
Felicity loves Tane.
But is she really ready to commit to becoming someone's wife?
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane pushes to set a date for their wedding.
Felicity once again secretly confides in her Salt business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), about her shaky feelings.
But as Felicity continues to distract herself with work at Salt to try and avoid Tane, will he start to suspect that her heart is not really in it... ?
After a chat with hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) on the beach, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) continue to realise just how unprepared they are for becoming parents.
So the couple decide to do some preparation by watching an online video of childbirth.
But the educational video leaves Ziggy and Dean feeling even more alarmed at what they have signed-up for!
Are they really ready for such a massive life change?
Meanwhile, both Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) wonder why Bree chooses to stay with her abusive husband, Jacob (Alex Williams).
Unfortunately for Bree, angry Jacob is on edge after his encounter with Remi and Eden outside the Surf Club.
Will Bree be on the receiving end of Jacob's rage again?
As Remi tries to think of a way he can be a good friend and protect Bree, she unexpectedly storms over to the band's house and warns him to STAY OUT of her marriage!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
