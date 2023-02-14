Home and Away spoilers: Is Theo Poulos going to PROPOSE to girlfriend Kirby?

Is Theo Poulos about to pop the question to his girlfriend Kirby on Home and Away?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has been in a strange mood since his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), made a comment about crying on her wedding day on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After Theo questions his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) about why she hasn't married Justin Morgan (James Stewart) yet, she jumps to the alarming idea that Theo is about to pop the question to Kirby!



Leah enlists the help of Justin to have a man-to-man chat with Theo on the matter of marriage.



The singer-songwriter/trainee mechanic is far too young to be thinking about settling down.



Although this is Summer Bay and it wouldn't be the first time some young folks got hitched!



But when Leah and Justin raise the subject, Theo sets them straight.



They've got it all WRONG!



So if Theo isn't planning to propose to Kirby, then WHAT is going on with him?

Theo and Kirby have a heart-to-heart about their future on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is not happy when she returns home to to find a half-naked Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) making breakfast for her and Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).



Rose still believes her lovestruck brother is gonna get his heart broken by continuing things with Stacey, who doesn't believe in monogamy.



Later that day, things get heated between the two women when Rose accuses Stacey of not being honest with Xander.



While Stacey finds Rose interfering and controlling!



Determined to prove that Stacey is not to be trusted, policewoman Rose decides to do some detective work and SNOOP through Stacey's social media.



But WHAT does Rose discover?

Rose is determined to dig up some dirt about Stacey on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is intrigued when he discovers Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are short of $5,000 to help fund a new community food truck.



After the charity golf tournament, Roo and Marilyn don't feel like they can ask the folks of Summer Bay to help raise any more money.



However, could it be that John has an idea how to help 'em out?

WHAT is John up to on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

