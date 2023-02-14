Home and Away spoilers: Is Theo Poulos going to PROPOSE to girlfriend Kirby?
Airs Thursday 23 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has been in a strange mood since his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), made a comment about crying on her wedding day on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After Theo questions his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) about why she hasn't married Justin Morgan (James Stewart) yet, she jumps to the alarming idea that Theo is about to pop the question to Kirby!
Leah enlists the help of Justin to have a man-to-man chat with Theo on the matter of marriage.
The singer-songwriter/trainee mechanic is far too young to be thinking about settling down.
Although this is Summer Bay and it wouldn't be the first time some young folks got hitched!
But when Leah and Justin raise the subject, Theo sets them straight.
They've got it all WRONG!
So if Theo isn't planning to propose to Kirby, then WHAT is going on with him?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is not happy when she returns home to to find a half-naked Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) making breakfast for her and Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).
Rose still believes her lovestruck brother is gonna get his heart broken by continuing things with Stacey, who doesn't believe in monogamy.
Later that day, things get heated between the two women when Rose accuses Stacey of not being honest with Xander.
While Stacey finds Rose interfering and controlling!
Determined to prove that Stacey is not to be trusted, policewoman Rose decides to do some detective work and SNOOP through Stacey's social media.
But WHAT does Rose discover?
Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is intrigued when he discovers Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are short of $5,000 to help fund a new community food truck.
After the charity golf tournament, Roo and Marilyn don't feel like they can ask the folks of Summer Bay to help raise any more money.
However, could it be that John has an idea how to help 'em out?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
