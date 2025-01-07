Home and Away spoilers: Is Theo under arrest?

Leah and Justin fear the worst when Theo is questioned by the Police on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) must put their marriage troubles aside on today's episode of Home and Away



The couple are alarmed when they find out that Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is at the Police Station in Yabbie Creek.



Theo has confessed to Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) that he was the one who allowed Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) to hide out at Summer Bay Auto while the Police were looking for him.



Will Theo now be in BIG trouble for obstructing the law?



Meanwhile, it's the morning of Perri's bail hearing following his arrest over the death of his abusive dad, Carl.



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) gives the teenager a pep talk ahead of his appearance in court.



Unfortunately, it looks like Perri is losing the motivation to stand-up for himself and fight back against the Police charges...

It looks like Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) stint as co-owner of Salt is going to be very short-lived.



Cash took on the responsibility at the bar/restaurant after the death of his sister, Felicity.



However, Cash has come to realise that he needs to slowly let Felicity go and move on with his life.



Cash meets with Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), to sign over the full ownership of Salt.



Is Cash ready to sign away Felicity's legacy?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5