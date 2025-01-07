Home and Away spoilers: Is Theo under arrest?
Airs Tuesday 14 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) must put their marriage troubles aside on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The couple are alarmed when they find out that Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is at the Police Station in Yabbie Creek.
Theo has confessed to Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) that he was the one who allowed Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) to hide out at Summer Bay Auto while the Police were looking for him.
Will Theo now be in BIG trouble for obstructing the law?
Meanwhile, it's the morning of Perri's bail hearing following his arrest over the death of his abusive dad, Carl.
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) gives the teenager a pep talk ahead of his appearance in court.
Unfortunately, it looks like Perri is losing the motivation to stand-up for himself and fight back against the Police charges...
It looks like Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) stint as co-owner of Salt is going to be very short-lived.
Cash took on the responsibility at the bar/restaurant after the death of his sister, Felicity.
However, Cash has come to realise that he needs to slowly let Felicity go and move on with his life.
Cash meets with Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), to sign over the full ownership of Salt.
Is Cash ready to sign away Felicity's legacy?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
