Home and Away spoilers: John Palmer gives Roo some serious food for thought

Will John Palmer help Roo Stewart to see things from Martha's perspective?

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is made to sit up and listen when John Palmer (Shane Withington) has his say over her feud with her mum Martha in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Roo won't see eye-to-eye with her mum Martha. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Roo’s really got her heels dug in over Martha’s (Belinda Giblin) refusal to have a life-saving kidney transplant.

When Roo offered to donate a kidney so her mum can have the life-saving surgery, she was shocked when Martha rejected the idea.

Although Martha told her that it was too big a risk for her daughter to take, Roo has struggled to see things from her mum’s point of view and accused her of giving up on life.

Martha's staying at her place in Merimbula. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Martha’s currently in Marimbula, where she has a cottage, and although her health has rapidly deteriorated since leaving Summer Baby, Roo’s refusing to pay her a visit.

As far as she’s concerned, the only thing that could heal the rift would be if Martha decided to accept Roo’s offer of a kidney and have the surgery that could save her life.

Meanwhile, Roo’s poor dad Alf (Ray Meagher) has been caught in the middle of the feud and has so far failed in his various attempts to build bridges between mother and daughter.

But when Roo receives some unexpected advice from John Palmer (Shane Withington), will she begin to see things a bit differently…

After hearing Roo talking to Alf, he gives her his opinion on the situation…

He tells her that if he was in Martha’s shoes, he would probably have done the same as her because he wouldn’t want to put his children in harm’s way either…

Stunned by his words, Roo realises that she hasn't thought about things from that perspective and wonders if she’s got it wrong…

Could this moment of epiphany lead Roo to finally make amends with Martha?

Chloe and her mum Mia are struggling in the wake of Ari's tragic death. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After a dreadful few weeks, the Parata family are slowly finding their feet as they continue to grieve for Ari.

Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Tane (Ethan Browne) are back from New Zealand, after returning Ari’s body to his homeland, and are doing their bit to hold things together…

The family-run gym has reopened, but after being closed for a while, funds are low and there’s an expensive funeral to pay for so everyone needs to do their bit to help bring in some much-needed cash…

When Nikau mentions the family’s financial situation to Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), he suggests that she could help by getting back to work at the Diner, while Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) reminds her that keeping busy is just what she needs…

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGregor) arranges some shifts for Chloe, but it soon becomes clear that she’s not ready to be back at work and ends up walking out on her shift…

Struggling in her grief, Chloe reaches out to Nikau and Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), but after being apart for a while they are too busy reconnecting to take notice.

But when they finally clock what’s going on, the couple are racked with guilt…

Bella acknowledges that she’s been too focused on helping Nikau through his grief and tells Chloe that she will make time to support them both.

Tane and Felicity are reunited after a tumultuous few months… (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Tane is enjoying spending time with Felicity and is appreciative of her support as he offloads his worries on her. In fact, he reckons that they have a future together… but does Felicity feel the same way?

Are Felicity and Tane on the same page vis a vis their relationship? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.