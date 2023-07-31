Home and Away spoilers: John Palmer has a HEART ATTACK?

John Palmer takes a turn for the worse and is rushed to hospital on Home and Away...

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) had a lucky escape after he unknowingly drove off with a bomb in the back of his van on Home and Away!



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), the Surf Club boss suddenly takes a turn for the worse...



John suffers a dizzy spell and later clutches his chest in agony.



Is John having a heart attack?



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) rushes to John's assistance.



Long time friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) fears the worst...



Is the Stunning Organics bomb explosion about to claim a life?

John may have escaped the bomb... but is his time up on Home and Away?

Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) is safely back in the Bay, after falling back into the clutches of the doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



But with members of the cult still on the loose, Andrew fears that he and the Morgan family could still be in danger.



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) tries to assure Andrew that he is safe at the Morgan house.



But later that night, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) finds the teenager awake and clutching a kitchen knife for protection...



Andrew is still terrified by the threat of Vita Nova.



He makes up his mind that the only way to protect the Morgan family is to leave Summer Bay...



Andrew is determined to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) tries to reason with bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) over Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden).



Eden reckons Mercedes has outstayed her welcome now that the Battle Of The Bands is over.



But Remi reckons the band sounds better with Mercedes playing the violin.



Eden cannot deny that and agrees to form a temporary truce with her long-time rival.



However, Remi may be making a mistake in wanting Mercedes to stick around.



It's not long before Mercedes starts meddling and tries to undermine Remi's relationship with girlfriend, Bree...

WHO causes trouble between Remi and Bree on Home and Away?

