'Home and Away' spoilers: John Palmer has shock news for Justin and Leah

John changes his mind about withdrawing his offer for Summer Bay Auto.

Justin Morgan and Leah Patterson-Baker (played by James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou) are gutted when John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) changes his mind over the garage on Home and Away.

When John Palmer (Shane Withington) revealed that he was the new owner of the garage, he promised to keep his nose out of the day-to-day running of Summer Bay Auto.

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) was happy with that… until he realised John still wanted to have his say about other aspects of the business.

Worried that he would have John looking over his shoulder for years to come, Justin got a reprieve when he discovered that the money he lost in the property scam is being returned to him. But there’s a problem…

For Justin and Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) to buy the garage, John would need to withdraw his offer but when they meet up to talk about it, John refuses to withdraw his garage offer and insists that Justin and Leah stick to their dreams of buying their own home.

It looks like Justin and Leah are stuck with John for good!

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been in hospital for a few weeks, so you would think that being told he can go home would make him jump for joy, but he’s actually quite despondent about it when Christian Green (Ditch Davey) breaks the news…

Seeing him in low spirits, Christian decides to have a chat with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Wiliams), who admits that his nephew has been like it for a while now.

Although he’s relieved to arrive home, Nikau is uneasy around Ari and positively awkward around Mia Anderson (Anna Samson). When Mia pushes him to open up, Nikau is full of self-loathing and believes she lost the baby because of him. As she explains that sometimes bad things just happen, Mia reassure him that neither her or Ari blame him for what happened.

As Nikau breaks down, Ari realises that his nephew needs him more than ever so he asks Mia to put their baby plans on hold. Mia is understanding, but what she doesn’t tell him is that she’s been looking into adoption…

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is still looking after her wounds after she went to see Nikau in hospital. She declared that she loved him but was left devastated when he lashed out and told her to leave.

When Nikau’s discharged this week it’s not long before their paths cross. After snubbing her, Nikau really presses home his point when he shows up at her door…

Bella's gutted when Nikau tells her he doesn’t want to be with her, he doesn’t love her anymore… And to stop texting and calling him!

