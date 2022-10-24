Home and Away spoilers: John Palmer is SUSPICIOUS about Heather...

John Palmer starts to become suspicious about the connection between Heather and Marilyn on Home and Away...

Alarm bells start to ring for John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) when Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) seems to know an awful lot about John's ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Surf Club boss, John, starts to wonder about Heather's interest in Marilyn.



WHO is the mysterious Heather and what is she really doing in Summer Bay?



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) warns John to mind his own business.



But after John notices Heather's strange reaction, when she overhears some news about John and Marilyn's son, Jett, he decides to use the Surf Club computer to do some further digging...

Heather continues her romance with Nikau on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Marilyn is on a secret mission to try and make things right with Heather.



She goes to drop-off a Tarot book at Heather's caravan.



But unfortunately, she gets caught-in-the-act by a disapproving Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher).



Alf and Roo remind Marilyn that she is still BANNED from the Caravan Park after previously hassling Heather!



Whoops!



It doesn't look like Marilyn has managed to convince Alf and Roo that she's put a stop to her strange behaviour.

Marilyn wants to make things right with her long-lost daughter on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is shocked when he turns-up at Summer Bay Autos for a car service, and finds pregnant mechanic, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) collapsed on the garage floor...



Ziggy is taken to hospital for a medical check-up.



She and boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), are relieved when they hear that no harm has come to their baby after Ziggy accidentally inhaled some chemical solvent.



Ziggy and Dean ask Tane to keep a lid on their pregnancy news for the moment.



Reeling from the scare, Dean lays down some new ground rules to keep Ziggy and the baby safe!

Dean is alarmed after Ziggy's pregnancy scare on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

