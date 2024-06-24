Home and Away spoilers: Justin gets his BIG break!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has certainly never considered himself a movie star on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But could that all be about to change for the Summer Bay Auto boss?



Justin, his wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are strolling down by the beach.



All of a sudden, film director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu) clocks eyes on Justin.



It seems production on All Our Tomorrows has run into trouble.



An actor meant to play a small role has broken his ankle and a replacement is needed IMMEDIATELY!



Nelson reckons Justin has got the right look and build for the part!



But is garage boss Justin ready for lights, camera... ACTION?!

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has decided to try and make amends with Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) after DUMPING her!



However, that's easier said than done.



Stevie makes it clear there are no second chances and she doesn't want Remi in her life.



Ouch!



Remi later downloads to his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



They both want each other to be happy.



Can Remi accept that he and Bree ultimately weren't right for each other and finally move on?

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is at a loose end after quitting his job at St Christopher's Hospital in the city.



So what's next for the heart doctor?

During a catch-up with hospital doctor Bree, he starts to consider the idea of setting-up his own cardio unit in Summer Bay.



But a permanent move to the Bay to be with girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), could mean more aggro for Levi with his sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).



Where do the siblings stand after Levi gave Eden an ultimatum - either accept his relationship with Mackenzie.



OR stay out of his life for good!

