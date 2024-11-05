Home and Away spoilers: Justin is TRAPPED by Claudia!

Is Justin's SECRET arrangement with Claudia about to WRECK his marriage to Leah on the SEASON FINALE of Home and Away?

As Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings) reaches its SEASON FINALE, Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is desperate to escape from Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani)...



Justin has previously made it clear that his offer to be Claudia's designated driver is purely professional, while she recovers after her car accident.



However, Claudia clearly has other ideas after making a move on married man, Justin!

On this final episode before the Aussie soap takes a break over Christmas, Claudia comes clean that her husband, Eric, is throwing her out.



Her marriage appears to be OVER!



But when Justin decides it's time to getaway from desperate Claudia, she suddenly throws his car keys into the bush!



So now Justin is stuck out in the middle-of-nowhere with Claudia...

Meanwhile, Justin's wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is waiting at home for him ready to celebrate their engagement anniversary.

However, when Justin fails to show-up, Leah begins to fear that there might be some truth to Eric Salini's accusation that Justin and Claudia have been having an affair...

Justin is trapped alone with cunning Claudia on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is still living in fear after his previous encounter with his nasty dad, Carl (Matthew Holmes), at the gym.



Carl is furious that Perri reported him to the Police and was prepared to testify against him in court.



When Perri returns home to the empty Parata house, the teenager is alarmed to find his original AVO application against his dad on the kitchen counter... stabbed through with a knife!



To Perri's alarm, Carl has broken into the house and is waiting for him...

As things take a violent turn, Carl drags a terrified Perri out to the backyard pool and starts to DROWN him!



Will Carl carry out his THREAT to punish Perri for his betrayal?

Find out what happens when the Aussie soap returns in the New Year...

Perri is ATTACKED by his violent dad Carl on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will cruel Carl KILL his son Perri on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away is taking a break over Christmas.



It will return in the New Year on Channel 5.

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5