Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan arrested for MURDER?

There's a SHOCK turn of events when evidence is found linking Justin Morgan to the MURDER of Susie McAllister on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is finally trying to get things back on track on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The garage boss is on his way to a counselling session to help deal with his drug addiction, when he is unexpectedly pulled over by Detective Amy Peters (Lisa Flanagan) and Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Justin reels when Amy says they believe there s evidence in his car linking him to the MURDER of Susie McAllister!



Justin is on the list of prime suspects in the case.



The police already know he had a grudge against conwoman Susie, who ran off with $90,000 belonging to Justin and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Plus, he has a violent temper having recently assaulted builder Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster).



But as Amy intensifies her line of questioning down at the police station, things take a TERRIBLE turn for Justin...

WHO does this broken phone belong to? WHAT is it doing in Justin's car on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) wants to prove he is making positive steps forward, ready for when his mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) and her husband Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) arrive back in Summer Bay in a few days.



Kieran approaches Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about a job at the gym.



But when John Palmer (Shane Withington) puts in a bad word with Tane about Kieran's past bad reputation, will Tane think twice about offering Kieran a job?

Kieran asks Tane about getting a job at the gym on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is still on her apology tour of Summer Bay.



But while the restaurant boss has made amends with some of the locals after her recent bad behaviour, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is going to be harder to win over.



Ziggy is not impressed when former housemate Mackenzie attempts to apologise for being downright terrible!



What will it take for Ziggy to forgive and forget?

Mackenzie's attempt to apologise to Ziggy does not go so well on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR