'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan ATTACKS Christian!

There's a SHOCK confrontation when Justin Morgan tries to escape from the hospital on Home and Away!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is still in denial about his painkiller addiction on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin's sister Tori (Penny McNamee) is attempting some tough love to get her brother to face-up to his addiction. However, Justin has 'fired' Tori and demanded a replacement doctor.



Tori's fiance, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) steps in to try and calm the situation, but after Christian refuses to prescribe Justin further pain medication to ease his cravings, Justin attempts to flee Northern District Hospital.



During a heated confrontation, Justin shoves Christian up against a wall and both Tori and Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are SHOCKED by his behaviour.



However, there is worse to come when Justin suddenly collapses again...

Leah struggles to help Justin face up to his addiction on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, it's all getting a bit much for Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) who is still juggling her teaching career with shifts at her dad Alf's (Ray Meagher) Bait Shop.



But there's more drama to deal with when Alf reveals that the doctor treating his wife Martha has called. Martha's recovery is going well after her recent hallucinations and mental health breakdown.



It seems Martha could be ready to return to the Bay!

Alf and Roo discuss Martha's recovery on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Things are still tense between Tori and Christian after he called off their wedding at the last moment.



So she is NOT impressed when she finds Christian sleeping beside patient Rachel Young's (Marny Kennedy) hospital bed again. Tori is struggling to understand the bond between Christian and injured skydiver Rachel.



But when Tori confronts Rachel and demands some answers, will the medic just make things worse between her and Christian?

Christian continues to keep a close eye on patient Rachel on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tori is still angry that Christian called off their wedding to help stranger Rachel. Now she wants some answers. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Ari Parata (Rob-Kipa Williams) doesn't want his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) to feel pressured to fall pregnant, especially not after their past heartbreak.



So with some SECRET help from Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), Ari arranges a surprise weekend away for Mia to take her mind off the pregnancy test disappointment.

Ari and Mia head off for a weekend getaway on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR