Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan COLLAPSES!

Justin Morgan pays the price for his pill popping when he suddenly collapses on Home and Away.

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has lied to his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) that he is taking steps to beat his painkiller addiction on Home and Away.



But garage boss Justin has secretly ordered a supply of dodgy painkillers online and is hiding the pills in his locker at work. However, Justin's addiction starts to take a terrible toll. Sweating and in a state of delirium, Justin suddenly collapses...

Leah is shocked when she finds Justin collapsed at the garage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has got a hangover from hell after too many cocktails. Or is it something else?



While looking for painkillers in the bathroom, Chloe's boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is alarmed when he finds a pregnancy test kit in the cupboard! Ryder reckons Chloe should stay at home and rest if she's not feeling well, but his mind also goes into overdrive wondering if his girlfriend is keeping a baby BOMBSHELL from him.



Could Chloe be pregnant?!

Ryder is secretly worried his girlfriend Chloe is PREGNANT on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is excited when his ex Amber Simmons asks if he'll look after their young son Jai for a few days.



But when yet another half-dressed man leaves his sister Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) bedroom, Dean realises he can't possibly have Jai to stay at the apartment while Mac is still acting out.



Losing his cool, Dean warns Mac to clean up her act, but it looks like Dean's warning is going to have the exact opposite effect on stubborn Mac!

Dean has had enough of Mackenzie's bad behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, it could be the moment of truth as John Palmer (Shane Withington) waits to meet his scheming ex, Susie McAllister.



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and builder Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) set up a lookout nearby, but will conwoman Susie show up?

John, Leah and Stephen get ready to spring their trap on scheming Susie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

