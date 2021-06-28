Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan COLLAPSES!
Airs Friday 9 July 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has lied to his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) that he is taking steps to beat his painkiller addiction on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).
But garage boss Justin has secretly ordered a supply of dodgy painkillers online and is hiding the pills in his locker at work. However, Justin's addiction starts to take a terrible toll. Sweating and in a state of delirium, Justin suddenly collapses...
Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has got a hangover from hell after too many cocktails. Or is it something else?
While looking for painkillers in the bathroom, Chloe's boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is alarmed when he finds a pregnancy test kit in the cupboard! Ryder reckons Chloe should stay at home and rest if she's not feeling well, but his mind also goes into overdrive wondering if his girlfriend is keeping a baby BOMBSHELL from him.
Could Chloe be pregnant?!
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is excited when his ex Amber Simmons asks if he'll look after their young son Jai for a few days.
But when yet another half-dressed man leaves his sister Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) bedroom, Dean realises he can't possibly have Jai to stay at the apartment while Mac is still acting out.
Losing his cool, Dean warns Mac to clean up her act, but it looks like Dean's warning is going to have the exact opposite effect on stubborn Mac!
Meanwhile, it could be the moment of truth as John Palmer (Shane Withington) waits to meet his scheming ex, Susie McAllister.
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and builder Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) set up a lookout nearby, but will conwoman Susie show up?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
