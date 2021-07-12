'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan gets ARRESTED!

There's a shock in Summer Bay when Justin Morgan is arrested for assault.

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) flees the scene after his SHOCK attack on Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is alarmed when she sees Justin behaving erratically and covered in blood splatter on the beach.

Back at the Morgan house, Justin attempts to cover his tracks and wash the blood off his hands, but he is interrupted by a knock at the door.



There's a new policeman in town, Cash Newman (played by new castmember Nicholas Cartwright) and he has come to arrest Justin for assault!

Justin is questioned about Stephen's attack by policeman Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nicholas Cartwright makes his first appearance as Home and Away's new copper Cash Newman. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After Stephen is rushed to hospital, everyone reels from the SHOCK news that Justin was his assailant.



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is at her wits' end on how to help her boyfriend Justin. As Justin faces time behind bars, will it be the wake-up call he needs to clean up his act?



Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is worried about his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) working at Summer Bay Auto while boss Justin's behaviour is so unpredictable.

Will Ziggy have to QUIT working at the garage just after she got her job back?

Stephen reveals that Justin was his attacker on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tane is worried about Ziggy's safety as the news about Justin spreads on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)



Meanwhile, there's still no news about missing Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



While the restaurant boss is AWOL, her business Salt appears to be suffering. Mac's ex-boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) knows she wouldn't want to see her place of business in such a terrible state.



Can Ari find a way to keep the restaurant running smoothly until Mac can be found?

Ari and Mia are worried about the state of restaurant Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR