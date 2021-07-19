'Home and Away' spoilers: Justin Morgan gets SHOCK ultimatum!

Justin Morgan is forced to pack his bags when his sister Tori lays down the law on Home and Away.

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) attempts to talk his way out of trouble when his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) finds out he had another run-in with Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin tries to explain to both Leah and his sister Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) that he approached Stephen to apologise for previously punching the builder and putting him in hospital.



But both Leah and Tori are getting fed up with Justin's bad behaviour.



It's all too much for Leah who runs off and seeks emotional support from friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



Tori warns Justin that he is close to pushing Leah away and fed-up with Justin's constant feeble excuses, Tori decides the time has come to lay down the law.



Justin is left reeling when Tori gives him a SHOCK ultimatum... but what is it?

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are still keeping the pregnancy news to themselves.

After their heartbreak in the past, the couple don't want to jinx anything this time around.



But when Mia receives a call from the obstetrician requesting they attend a fast-tracked hospital appointment, they begin to worry that something could be wrong.



At the appointment, Mia is told that her hormonal levels are high and the doctor will need to do an ultrasound to investigate further.



Is Ari and Mia's dream of bringing a new baby into the Parata family mix about to be cruelly shattered?

