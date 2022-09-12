Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan has a SURPRISE for Lyrik!
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) has a SURPRISE offer for Lyrik on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - Channel 5)*
(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).
The garage boss has a plan to help the band get back on the road again.
However, he needs to dip into his and girlfriend, Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) shared savings to pull-off the surprise.
Justin tries to convince Leah that the money is for a good cause... and it will also help to promote his Summer Bay Auto business at the same time.
Leah suggests she could help Justin with the marketing for the garage.
But she needs to know more about what he is planning.
Suddenly, Justin goes into TOP SECRET mode and won't tell anybody anything!
Band members, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), can't belive their luck when Justin finally reveals what he is planning.
However, after Theo and Kirby let slip to Leah about Justin's BIG purchase for the band, she is not happy!
How will Justin talk his way out of trouble this time?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has been avoiding visiting her police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) in hospital.
Rose still feels so much guilt over the SHOCK shooting that almost killed Cash, when the police raided the biker gang's headquarters.
But Rose's paramedic brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), finally manages to convince her to support their friend during his time of need.
Don't forget, Cash got shot and dumped by Rose and Xander's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney!
However, Rose's visit to Cash's hospital bedside doesn't quite go the way she hoped.
Cash keeps pushing Rose for the exact details of what happened the day he got shot.
But when Rose holds back on revealing too much, afriad of stressing-out Cash and jeopardising his recovery, the copper suddenly SNAPS and unleashes his anger and frustration on a shocked Rose...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
