Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan HORRIFIED by Andrew's past

Justin Morgan is shocked to hear about newcomer Andrew's upbringing in a controversial cult in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45 pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

He and Leah decide to do some digging, but when they read articles about the doomsday preppers, they're shocked by what they find out about the horrors Andrew has faced.

Can they give Andrew the care he needs? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

They're wary about the dangers Andrew's past could bring with it, and think about the work and responsibility they will need to take on to help him through his trauma.

But as always, Alf is on hand for some advice!

Alf gives Leah and Justin some good advice. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

He reminds them that they have experts and friends close by to help if they need it.

They're not facing the challenge alone.

Leah's not sure she's up to the task. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Rose is working hard to avoid Mali after he rejected her. But despite her efforts, Mali seems to be everywhere.

Fed up with being stuck in the middle, Xander makes a deal with Mali, offering to keep an eye on Mackenzie as long as Mali sorts things out with Rose.

Sounds fair to us!

Mali reaches out to Rose but she's not responsive. In the end Mali gives her his work schedule so she can avoid him. Awks!

And Rose isn't happy about Xander sticking his nose in either. Especially when he tells her she needs to tackle her problems head-on.

Things are still awkward between Mali and Rose. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie's back at work and Mali is concerned but she claims her extreme boredom and a longing for good coffee have left her no choice.

But she's quick to anger, and she's soon coming down hard on Xander and Felicity.

Behind closed doors, though, Mackenzie's temper turns to tears - she's still grieving and when Xander comes across her in her vulnerable state, he makes everything worse.

Mackenzie is struggling. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home And Away continues on Thursday on Channel 5 at 1.45pm.