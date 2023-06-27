Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan HORRIFIED by Andrew's past
Airs Wednesday July 5 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan is shocked to hear about newcomer Andrew's upbringing in a controversial cult in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45 pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
He and Leah decide to do some digging, but when they read articles about the doomsday preppers, they're shocked by what they find out about the horrors Andrew has faced.
They're wary about the dangers Andrew's past could bring with it, and think about the work and responsibility they will need to take on to help him through his trauma.
But as always, Alf is on hand for some advice!
He reminds them that they have experts and friends close by to help if they need it.
They're not facing the challenge alone.
Elsewhere, Rose is working hard to avoid Mali after he rejected her. But despite her efforts, Mali seems to be everywhere.
Fed up with being stuck in the middle, Xander makes a deal with Mali, offering to keep an eye on Mackenzie as long as Mali sorts things out with Rose.
Sounds fair to us!
Mali reaches out to Rose but she's not responsive. In the end Mali gives her his work schedule so she can avoid him. Awks!
And Rose isn't happy about Xander sticking his nose in either. Especially when he tells her she needs to tackle her problems head-on.
Mackenzie's back at work and Mali is concerned but she claims her extreme boredom and a longing for good coffee have left her no choice.
But she's quick to anger, and she's soon coming down hard on Xander and Felicity.
Behind closed doors, though, Mackenzie's temper turns to tears - she's still grieving and when Xander comes across her in her vulnerable state, he makes everything worse.
Home And Away continues on Thursday on Channel 5 at 1.45pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.