Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan makes a BREAKTHROUGH with Andrew
Airs Wednesday 28 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) feels a responsibility to look out for MYSTERY teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Andrew is struggling to adjust to life in Summer Bay, living with Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
But Justin is determined to carry on helping, as more disturbing details about Andrew's background continue to come to light.
While hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), arranges for Andrew to see a social worker, Justin and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) take the lad to the beach.
Andrew is clearly thrilled by the experience, having never stepped foot in the sea before.
Has Justin started to make a real breakthrough with Andrew?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is reeling after being rejected by her ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
She should NEVER have listened to her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), and laid her feelings on the line for Mali!
Feeling bad, Xander recruits their apartment mate, Bree, for extra moral support as Rose drowns her sorrows with several cocktails at Salt.
Facing a hangover from hell the following morning, is Rose ready to finally admit that it's officially all over between her and Mali?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has become suspicious about Marilyn Chambers' (Emily Symons) shifty behaviour.
Marilyn is not yet ready to admit to her nearest and dearest that she's in over her head as a brand ambassador for dodgy skincare company, Stunning Organics.
However, when Alf discovers the stash of unsold products that she has been hiding at Irene Robert's (Lynne McGranger) beach house, Marilyn has no choice but to come clean!
How will Alf react when he discovers that both Marilyn and her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), have been threatened with legal action by the CORRUPT company?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.