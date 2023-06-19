Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan makes a BREAKTHROUGH with Andrew

Justin Morgan appears to have made a break through with MYSTERY teenager Andrew when he takes him to the beach on Home and Away.

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) feels a responsibility to look out for MYSTERY teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson), on Home and Away.



Andrew is struggling to adjust to life in Summer Bay, living with Justin and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But Justin is determined to carry on helping, as more disturbing details about Andrew's background continue to come to light.



While hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), arranges for Andrew to see a social worker, Justin and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) take the lad to the beach.



Andrew is clearly thrilled by the experience, having never stepped foot in the sea before.



Has Justin started to make a real breakthrough with Andrew?

Justin and Theo introduce Andrew to the sea on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is Andrew finally settling down in Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is reeling after being rejected by her ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



She should NEVER have listened to her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), and laid her feelings on the line for Mali!



Feeling bad, Xander recruits their apartment mate, Bree, for extra moral support as Rose drowns her sorrows with several cocktails at Salt.



Facing a hangover from hell the following morning, is Rose ready to finally admit that it's officially all over between her and Mali?

Rose is ready to completely call it QUITS with Mali on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has become suspicious about Marilyn Chambers' (Emily Symons) shifty behaviour.



Marilyn is not yet ready to admit to her nearest and dearest that she's in over her head as a brand ambassador for dodgy skincare company, Stunning Organics.



However, when Alf discovers the stash of unsold products that she has been hiding at Irene Robert's (Lynne McGranger) beach house, Marilyn has no choice but to come clean!



How will Alf react when he discovers that both Marilyn and her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), have been threatened with legal action by the CORRUPT company?

Marilyn comes clean to Alf on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

