Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan rescues a MYSTERY teenager!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) decides to investigate after finding that MYSTERY note in his backpack, asking for help on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Justin's discovery kicks-off a BIG storyline for the Aussie soap, which will put the lives of several Summer Bay residents in jeopardy this summer on UK screens!



Justin returns to the neighbourhood where he has been doing his community service.



He is alarmed when he finds a semi-conscious teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson), lying on the floor of of a seemingly abandoned house...



Andrew is rushed to Northern District Hospital.



But he is terrified and won't answer questions and refuses medical treatment, despite being severely dehydrated and undernourished.



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is concerned when the hospital can't identify Andrew.



When copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives on the scene to ask questions, Andrew panics even more...



WHAT is going on with this MYSTERY teenager?

Can Justin help MYSTERY teenager Andrew on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) refuses help after collapsing in pain on the beach.



But Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) isn't about to leave Xander lying about in agony and helps him back home to his apartment.



Xander has clearly pushed himself too far by attempting to go surfing, so soon after his lifesaving surgery!



Things are immediately awkward when Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), finds herself face-to-face with Mali again, after their recent break-up.



However, for Xander's sake, Rose and Mali try to put their differences aside.



Sensing there is still a connection between them, Xander teases Rose.

Is there still hope of a NEW chapter for Rose and Mali?

Will Xander be OK after his collapse on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Awkward! Rose and Mali find themselves back in each other's space on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5