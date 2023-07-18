Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan takes desperate ACTION!

Justin Morgan is desperate to rescue Andrew from the Vita Nova cult, in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) and he's not going to sit around and wait for it to happen.

Cash tells Justin to back off and let the task force do their job but Justin doesn't want to hear it, and he follows Cash back to the police station, giving him hassle all the way! Why can't they go into the compound and drag Andrew out?

Justin's got a plan - but will it work?! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

But Cash warns Justin that if he so much as sneezes the wrong way, he'll end up in prison - and that will truly mean no hope for Andrew.

But as much as Justin is seeing red, Cash is suffering with guilt and blaming himself for the situation Andrew is in. He's going rogue! Felicity is dead against it, but Eden tells him to trust his judgement.

Justin wants to track down Andrew. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

And so, to Justin's surprise, Cash - in his police uniform - arrives ready for a rescue mission!

They're off to the compound to save Andrew. They know their plan isn't foolproof but it's a risk they're willing to take!

Is this going to end in disaster?

Justin tracks Andrew down but will he listen to what Justin has to say? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile Eden's still bending Felicity's ear about Mercedes, but Felicity points out they've got bigger things to worry about - Cash!

And Marilyn's interview about Stunning Organics is published in a national newspaper.

Roo's watching the article go viral and fielding thousands of dollars-worth of interview requests, but Irene's really worried that Marilyn's put herself in harm's way.

And she may have been right when Marilyn's phone buzzes with another threatening message...

Marilyn's in too deep! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues on Thursday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.