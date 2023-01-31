Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan vs John Palmer!
Airs Friday 10 Februray 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) thinks he's got one-up against rival, John Palmer (Shane Withington), after poaching Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) for his charity golf team on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The fundraising event is still a week away but the rivaly between golf team captains, Justin and John, is starting to get heated!
John is thrilled that both Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), and policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) have signed-up for Palmer's Putters.
Rose happens to be a TWO-TIME golf champion!
But Justin and John's rivalry continues to ramp up, when they compete to recruit beach lifesaver Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
It's not long before the two men get into a verbal sparring match, and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has to intervene!
But it's still GAME ON, as Justin and John wager a $1000 bet on the outcome of the tournament!
Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) seeks help from Nikau, after noticing how down-in-the-dumps her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is after hearing that several family relatives can't make it to their wedding.
Felicity starts thinking about how she can honour Tane and his family background.
Felicity and Tane make a plan to visit New Zealand at a later date and catch-up with more of his family.
But in the meantime, Felicity needs Nikau's help to write some very special wedding vows...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
