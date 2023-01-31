Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan vs John Palmer!

The rivalry between Justin Morgan and John starts to get out of hand on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) thinks he's got one-up against rival, John Palmer (Shane Withington), after poaching Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) for his charity golf team on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The fundraising event is still a week away but the rivaly between golf team captains, Justin and John, is starting to get heated!



John is thrilled that both Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), and policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) have signed-up for Palmer's Putters.



Rose happens to be a TWO-TIME golf champion!



But Justin and John's rivalry continues to ramp up, when they compete to recruit beach lifesaver Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



It's not long before the two men get into a verbal sparring match, and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has to intervene!



But it's still GAME ON, as Justin and John wager a $1000 bet on the outcome of the tournament!

Rose and Kirby are ready to become Palmer's Putters on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) seeks help from Nikau, after noticing how down-in-the-dumps her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is after hearing that several family relatives can't make it to their wedding.



Felicity starts thinking about how she can honour Tane and his family background.



Felicity and Tane make a plan to visit New Zealand at a later date and catch-up with more of his family.



But in the meantime, Felicity needs Nikau's help to write some very special wedding vows...

Felicity is planning a wedding day surprise for Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

