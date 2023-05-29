Home and Away spoilers: Kahu Parata lands himself a job!
Airs Tuesday 6 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kahu Parata (played by Jordi Webber) is looking to put down roots in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kahu has barely unpacked his bags and already put himself forward for a permanent job working for his gym boss cousin, Tane (Ethan Browne)!
Tane's new wife, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is shocked.
She's even less impressed when she discovers Kahu has no qualifications for the job.
However, Tane seems to love having another family member around.
But even he is taken aback when he realises Kahu has exaggerated his previous work experience.
Will Kahu manage to turn on the charm and convince Tane to hire him?
Felicity vents to her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), about Kahu's arrival.
She'd prefer to have new husband, Tane, all to herself than have to share the Parata house with his cocky cousin, Kahu!
Cash reminds Felicity that she married a man who is all about family.
Remember how heartbroken Tane was when his nephew, Nikau, recently left the Bay and moved to New York?
Will Felicity take Cash's advice and try and give Kahu a chance for Tane's sake?
It looks like Lyrik are back, back... BACK!
The band were out of action for a long time while band members, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), were injured.
But now they are looking to book as many gigs as possible and release some new music.
However, when the band meet to discuss their future plans, WHAT causes Eden to storm out of the meeting?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris