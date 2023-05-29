Home and Away spoilers: Kahu Parata lands himself a job!

It looks like Kahu Parata plans to stick around in Summer Bay when he convinces cousin Tane to give him a job at the gym on Home and Away!

Kahu Parata (played by Jordi Webber) is looking to put down roots in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kahu has barely unpacked his bags and already put himself forward for a permanent job working for his gym boss cousin, Tane (Ethan Browne)!



Tane's new wife, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is shocked.



She's even less impressed when she discovers Kahu has no qualifications for the job.



However, Tane seems to love having another family member around.



But even he is taken aback when he realises Kahu has exaggerated his previous work experience.



Will Kahu manage to turn on the charm and convince Tane to hire him?

Kahu talks his way into a job at the gym on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity vents to her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), about Kahu's arrival.



She'd prefer to have new husband, Tane, all to herself than have to share the Parata house with his cocky cousin, Kahu!



Cash reminds Felicity that she married a man who is all about family.



Remember how heartbroken Tane was when his nephew, Nikau, recently left the Bay and moved to New York?



Will Felicity take Cash's advice and try and give Kahu a chance for Tane's sake?

Three's a crowd for Felicity with Tane's cousin Kahu around on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It looks like Lyrik are back, back... BACK!



The band were out of action for a long time while band members, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), were injured.



But now they are looking to book as many gigs as possible and release some new music.



However, when the band meet to discuss their future plans, WHAT causes Eden to storm out of the meeting?

Lyrik start making plans for their BIG comeback on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5