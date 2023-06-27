Home and Away spoilers: Kahu Parata's lies leave Tane FURIOUS!

Tane Parata is FUMING with cousin Kahu Parata after catching him in another lie on today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

Kahu is brimming with confidence and charm as he tries to persuade Tane that he can be trusted.

Kahu's brimming with confidence. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane wants to be sure so he spies on Kahu only to be caught out, so he comes up with a new way to find out if Kahu is trustworthy.

Tane needs another way to find out if Katu is on the level. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane searches for the business setup that he loaned Kahu the money for. But he comes up empty handed and he's furious.

It seems Kahu has played Tane once again and he's adamant that it's the last straw.

Tane is furious with Kahu. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose is still bewildered by what Mali said, and she finally confronts him asking him why he said she was special and how great it feels to hang out together.

Things are a bit awkward between Rose and Mali (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali is tongue-tied and can't respond - instead he just keeps digging. Ouch!

But after an apology and a walk through the pines, the pair seem to be on the same page.

Finally!

Can Rose and Mali ever be friends? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

They decide it's best if they can be friends. Hopefully

Will their plan succeed?

Rose is confused by Mali. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Mackenzie is on Xander's back at work and he's not happy about it. He's wounded when she reckons his work ethic is in question.

Felicity thinks it's best he keeps his head down. But after a quiet day, he shares a little vulnerability and Mackenzie opens up a little.

Xander's having a tough time at work. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Remi comes up with an idea to fund the Lyrik studio recording - a battle of the bands competition!

He's so excited about the competition that he cancels the tour thinking it'll let him spend more time with Bree. But she's upset he's made such an important decision without him consulting her.

He can't win!

Home And Away continues on Friday at 1.45pm.