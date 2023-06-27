Home and Away spoilers: Kahu Parata's lies leave Tane FURIOUS!
Airs Thursday 6 July 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata is FUMING with cousin Kahu Parata after catching him in another lie on today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
Kahu is brimming with confidence and charm as he tries to persuade Tane that he can be trusted.
Tane wants to be sure so he spies on Kahu only to be caught out, so he comes up with a new way to find out if Kahu is trustworthy.
Tane searches for the business setup that he loaned Kahu the money for. But he comes up empty handed and he's furious.
It seems Kahu has played Tane once again and he's adamant that it's the last straw.
Rose is still bewildered by what Mali said, and she finally confronts him asking him why he said she was special and how great it feels to hang out together.
Mali is tongue-tied and can't respond - instead he just keeps digging. Ouch!
But after an apology and a walk through the pines, the pair seem to be on the same page.
Finally!
They decide it's best if they can be friends. Hopefully
Will their plan succeed?
Elsewhere, Mackenzie is on Xander's back at work and he's not happy about it. He's wounded when she reckons his work ethic is in question.
Felicity thinks it's best he keeps his head down. But after a quiet day, he shares a little vulnerability and Mackenzie opens up a little.
Remi comes up with an idea to fund the Lyrik studio recording - a battle of the bands competition!
He's so excited about the competition that he cancels the tour thinking it'll let him spend more time with Bree. But she's upset he's made such an important decision without him consulting her.
He can't win!
Home And Away continues on Friday at 1.45pm.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.