Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana gets an UNEXPECTED visitor!

Kirby Aramoana is thrown by a visit from her ex-boyfriend Bob on Home and Away!

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) and her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are both thrilled by the success of Lyrik's first music video on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the couple ace a radio interview and prepare to celebrate the first radio airplay of a Lyrik song.



But their steamy celebration is interrupted when Kirby's ex-byoyfriend/the band's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallett), returns!



Bob was last seen storming back to the city after breaking-up with Kirby and quitting the band.



But perhaps his solo music career hasn't quite taken off as planned?



Bob has clearly come back to Summer Bay to stir up trouble.



Theo remains uneasy as Bob tries to make amends with Kirby and tries to convince her to go for a drink with him.



But rather than closure, Kirby is in for a surprise when Bob admits he made a mistake and wants them to get back together!



WHAT will Kirby do?

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is thrilled when his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) puts the lifeguard out of his misery and confirms he's the Best Man for the forthcoming wedding.



Nikau knows his other uncle Ari would have been the man of honour, if he'd still been alive.



So, Nikau is determined to take his Best Man duties very seriously and make his family proud.



However, it's not long before Tane starts to notice that Nikau is getting a bit too carried away with his wedding role!



Will Tane find a gentle way to tell Nikau to chill out and put the brakes on!

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) refuses to let Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) QUIT her tutoring business, because of what happened with Heather Fraser.



Marilyn enlists the help of Roo's no-nonsense dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), to try and convince her to carry on.



But it looks like Roo still doesn't trust her own judgement after being so badly deceived by unhinged Heather...

