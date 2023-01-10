Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana gets an UNEXPECTED visitor!
Airs Thursday 19 February 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) and her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are both thrilled by the success of Lyrik's first music video on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, the couple ace a radio interview and prepare to celebrate the first radio airplay of a Lyrik song.
But their steamy celebration is interrupted when Kirby's ex-byoyfriend/the band's ex-lead singer, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallett), returns!
Bob was last seen storming back to the city after breaking-up with Kirby and quitting the band.
But perhaps his solo music career hasn't quite taken off as planned?
Bob has clearly come back to Summer Bay to stir up trouble.
Theo remains uneasy as Bob tries to make amends with Kirby and tries to convince her to go for a drink with him.
But rather than closure, Kirby is in for a surprise when Bob admits he made a mistake and wants them to get back together!
WHAT will Kirby do?
Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is thrilled when his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) puts the lifeguard out of his misery and confirms he's the Best Man for the forthcoming wedding.
Nikau knows his other uncle Ari would have been the man of honour, if he'd still been alive.
So, Nikau is determined to take his Best Man duties very seriously and make his family proud.
However, it's not long before Tane starts to notice that Nikau is getting a bit too carried away with his wedding role!
Will Tane find a gentle way to tell Nikau to chill out and put the brakes on!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) refuses to let Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) QUIT her tutoring business, because of what happened with Heather Fraser.
Marilyn enlists the help of Roo's no-nonsense dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), to try and convince her to carry on.
But it looks like Roo still doesn't trust her own judgement after being so badly deceived by unhinged Heather...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
