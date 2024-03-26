Home and Away spoilers: Leah asks Valerie to move in!

Justin is not too happy when Leah wants Valerie to move into the Morgan house on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has decided to move back into the Morgan house on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leah chose to stay at the Stewart house and keep her distance from boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), after returning from the Mental Health Unit in the city.



Leah still lives in fear that she could have another mental health breakdown and hurt those around her, including Justin and her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



After moving back in, Leah struggles to adjust to being back in the house where she had so many nightmares about the vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



So she confides in her visiting friend Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), who was Leah's roommate at the Mental Health Unit.



Valerie offers to move into the house until Leah feels settled again.



However, this news doesn't go down too well with Justin.



He's not particularly keen to share his home with an almost stranger.



But realising it is important to Leah, Justin goes for a walk on the beach with Valerie and attempts to get to know her better.



Unfortunately, Justin says the WRONG thing and triggers Valerie when he asks how she ended up at the Clinic...

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) accidentally interrupts an argument between housemates, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



Mackenzie is left with no choice but to tell Tane about her ongoing affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Mackenzie is left reeling when Tane SNAPS and asks her if she really wants to be with a guy who is happy to cheat on his wife.



But sometimes the truth hurts!



However, it seems it's not just the news about Mackenzie and Levi that is on Tane's mind.



Deep in thought, it looks like Tane is about to make a BIG announcement...

Tane discovers the truth about Mackenzie and Levi's affair on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5