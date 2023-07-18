Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson-Baker makes a SHOCKING DECISION
Airs Friday 28 July at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Emotional Leah Patterson-Baker makes a big decision in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
Things are tense between Leah and Justin after everything that's happened and Leah's outburst has only made it worse.
But she apologises and the pair make amends - phew!
And later, there's a glimmer of hope when they come across a small note Andrew has planted in Justin's pocket.
It might not be the right thing to do, but they're doing it!
The rescue mission is back on!
Meanwhile, news is spreading about Kirby and Theo's complicated break-up. Leah listens to Theo's woes, while Marilyn gives Kirby a shoulder to cry on.
With things calmer the warring pair agree that if they keep talking, things could improve and who knows? They could even stomach turning up to rehearsal!
Xander's decided to pull back from being too involved with Kate's family, but she turns up at Salt wanting to talk more.
Mackenzie's got good intentions when she gets involved - she wants to find ways to get Kate to give Xander space - but her efforts don't go down well!
Xander's fired up and tells Mackenzie this is none of her business - she needs to back off!
Elsewhere, the police tell Marilyn to stop talking about Stunning Organics - they're dangerous. But Marilyn's finding it hard to stay quiet.
She gets Kirby to help her record a video exposing the company's CEO as a bully and a coward and they post it online! Uh-oh!
Not long after, a curious package arrives from Stunning Organics, addressed to Marilyn.
What has she been sent?!
Home and Away continues on Monday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
