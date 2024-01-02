Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson gets DEVASTATING news about Justin...

Is Leah Patterson going to lose her fiance Justin on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has been keeping an anxious vigil beside Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) hospital bed on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin was rushed in for EMERGENCY surgery after being badly injured after a terrible fall, while the couple were trapped inside an abandoned factory.



Leah is questioned by the Police about their ordeal at the hands of vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



But when Leah returns to Justin's hospital room, doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has a BAD NEWS update...



Justin could have sustained damage to his heart and may not recover...



Leah reels as Bree warns her that it might be time for her to say her goodbyes...



Will Justin lose his fight for life?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) knows she has to have a talk with husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Now that Felicity's business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), has discovered her BIG lie, it's only a matter of time before Tane finds out about her deception too...



Felicity is ready to come clean and admit that she's been secretly still taking her birth control pills.



Despite the fact that she has agreed to start a family with Tane.



But when Tane gets caught-up in more baby excitement and their plans for the future, will Felicity have a change-of-heart and backtrack on confessing?

Will Felicity confess all to Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back in Summer Bay.



His daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) is still pressuring Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) to LIE and help cover-up the truth about their ongoing fallout.



Roo doesn't want Alf to find out how she kicked Marilyn out of the Stewart house.



However, after Alf accidentally discovers that Roo hired private nurse, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), while he's been away, he wonders why Marilyn hasn't been looking after Roo.



Alf wants some answers... and he wants them NOW!

Will Roo get found out by Alf on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5