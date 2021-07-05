'Home and Away' spoilers: Leah Patterson makes SHOCK discovery!

Leah Patterson makes an alarming discovery after Justin is rushed to hospital on Home and Away.

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) fears the worst after her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is rushed to hospital following his collapse on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Justin lied to Leah that he has been getting help to beat his painkiller addiction.



But when Leah and family friend Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) search garage boss Justin's locker at Summer Bay Auto, they make a SHOCK discovery...



Justin's sister Tori (Penny McNamee) is furious that Justin has been jeopardising his health by using dodgy medication he ordered online.



As Justin continues to deny he is an addict, hospital doctor Tori threatens to report him to the police! Will she really do it?

Tori threatens to report her brother Justin to the police as his addiction continues to spiral out of control on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is pleased his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is NOT pregnant. However, since Ryder found the pregnancy test in the bathroom at the Parata house, Chloe is worried her mum Mia is the one who is pregnant.



Chloe confides in Ryder about the tragic loss Mia and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) suffered several years ago when their premature baby boy, Kauri died.



Now Chloe is worried her mum and Ari are risking that heartbreak all over again.

Chloe confides in Ryder about a tragic family secret on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ari is excited for an update from Mia about the pregnancy test kit discovered in the bathroom. Mia admits she bought the test kit for when the time is right, but Ari is keen to find out if there's a chance that Mia is pregnant.



WHAT will the test result reveal?

Is there a chance Mia could be PREGNANT on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

