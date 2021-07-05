'Home and Away' spoilers: Leah Patterson makes SHOCK discovery!
Airs Monday 12 July 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) fears the worst after her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is rushed to hospital following his collapse on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin lied to Leah that he has been getting help to beat his painkiller addiction.
But when Leah and family friend Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) search garage boss Justin's locker at Summer Bay Auto, they make a SHOCK discovery...
Justin's sister Tori (Penny McNamee) is furious that Justin has been jeopardising his health by using dodgy medication he ordered online.
As Justin continues to deny he is an addict, hospital doctor Tori threatens to report him to the police! Will she really do it?
Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is pleased his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is NOT pregnant. However, since Ryder found the pregnancy test in the bathroom at the Parata house, Chloe is worried her mum Mia is the one who is pregnant.
Chloe confides in Ryder about the tragic loss Mia and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) suffered several years ago when their premature baby boy, Kauri died.
Now Chloe is worried her mum and Ari are risking that heartbreak all over again.
Ari is excited for an update from Mia about the pregnancy test kit discovered in the bathroom. Mia admits she bought the test kit for when the time is right, but Ari is keen to find out if there's a chance that Mia is pregnant.
WHAT will the test result reveal?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
