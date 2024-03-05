Home and Away spoilers: Leah returns to Summer Bay!

WHY doesn't Leah want to reconnect with Justin when she returns to the Bay on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has been recovering at a mental health clinic in the city on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leah became anxious and paranoid following a life-or-death experience with the vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



Leah's paranoid state caused her to threaten her fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), with a knife!



But now Leah is checking out of the mental health clinic and coming back to the Bay.



However, for some reason she wants to stay with friends Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) instead of returning to the Morgan house.



Justin is completely puzzled by Leah's decision.



So he decides to visit Leah at the Stewart house to get some answers!



Has Leah decided that it's over between her and Justin?

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) decides to visit Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) at the hospital.



However, she's in for a surprise when Remi's girlfriend and doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) tries to block her entrance!



Bree doesn't want to risk Remi's health after his near-death following THAT hit-and-run crime.



So Bree attempts to send Kirby on her way!



Is Bree starting to become a bit too over-protective of Remi?

WHY doesn't Bree want Kirby to visit Remi in hospital on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) has been keeping her distance from gym boss Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) since he kissed her.



Harper values her friendship with Tane.



But she certainly doesn't want to get caught-in-the-middle of the continuing fallout between Tane and his now estranged wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



However, Harper doesn't just want to abandon their friendship.



Is it possible that there's still a way forward for Harper and Tane?

Can Harper and Tane get their friendship back on track on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

