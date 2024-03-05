Home and Away spoilers: Leah returns to Summer Bay!
Airs Tuesday 12 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has been recovering at a mental health clinic in the city on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Leah became anxious and paranoid following a life-or-death experience with the vengeful doomsday cult, Vita Nova.
Leah's paranoid state caused her to threaten her fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), with a knife!
But now Leah is checking out of the mental health clinic and coming back to the Bay.
However, for some reason she wants to stay with friends Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) instead of returning to the Morgan house.
Justin is completely puzzled by Leah's decision.
So he decides to visit Leah at the Stewart house to get some answers!
Has Leah decided that it's over between her and Justin?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) decides to visit Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) at the hospital.
However, she's in for a surprise when Remi's girlfriend and doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) tries to block her entrance!
Bree doesn't want to risk Remi's health after his near-death following THAT hit-and-run crime.
So Bree attempts to send Kirby on her way!
Is Bree starting to become a bit too over-protective of Remi?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) has been keeping her distance from gym boss Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) since he kissed her.
Harper values her friendship with Tane.
But she certainly doesn't want to get caught-in-the-middle of the continuing fallout between Tane and his now estranged wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
However, Harper doesn't just want to abandon their friendship.
Is it possible that there's still a way forward for Harper and Tane?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.