Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Justin with a KNIFE!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) remains worried about Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on Home and Away.



Leah has suffered from insomnia and increasing paranoia since she and Justin almost died, after being trapped in an abandoned factory by doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



Leah has now called OFF the couple's wedding plans.



But that's not all...



In her paranoid state, Leah has become convinced she is in DANGER from Justin, who she suspects is in cahoots with Vita Nova!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Justin returns home to find Leah frantically packing a suitcase.



Leah confides in her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), that she believes they need to get away from Justin.



But before either Justin or Theo can take action, frightened Leah does a runner!



Leah barricades herself inside the Diner.



Desperate to talk Leah down, Justin manages to force his way into the building.



But Justin is the one who finds himself in DANGER when Leah confronts him with a knife...

Leah confronts Justin with a knife on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has offered to fill in as Acting Manager of the Surf Club.



But has Roo taken on more than she can handle?



Roo believes it won't be long before John Palmer (Shane Withington) comes to his senses and returns to his former job at the Surf Club.



But who knew there was so much work to do on a daily basis!



Unfortunately, it doesn't look like John is in any hurry to come back.



Can Roo and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) figure out a plan to convince John to return sooner rather than later?

John has QUIT the Surf Club on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

