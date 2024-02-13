Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Justin with a KNIFE!
Airs Monday 19 February 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) remains worried about Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Leah has suffered from insomnia and increasing paranoia since she and Justin almost died, after being trapped in an abandoned factory by doomsday cult, Vita Nova.
Leah has now called OFF the couple's wedding plans.
But that's not all...
In her paranoid state, Leah has become convinced she is in DANGER from Justin, who she suspects is in cahoots with Vita Nova!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Justin returns home to find Leah frantically packing a suitcase.
Leah confides in her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), that she believes they need to get away from Justin.
But before either Justin or Theo can take action, frightened Leah does a runner!
Leah barricades herself inside the Diner.
Desperate to talk Leah down, Justin manages to force his way into the building.
But Justin is the one who finds himself in DANGER when Leah confronts him with a knife...
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has offered to fill in as Acting Manager of the Surf Club.
But has Roo taken on more than she can handle?
Roo believes it won't be long before John Palmer (Shane Withington) comes to his senses and returns to his former job at the Surf Club.
But who knew there was so much work to do on a daily basis!
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like John is in any hurry to come back.
Can Roo and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) figure out a plan to convince John to return sooner rather than later?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.