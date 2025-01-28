Home and Away spoilers: Levi warns Eden about her BIG mistake!
Airs Monday 3 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is shocked by his sister Eden's (Stephanie Panozzo) BIG confession on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She has totally crossed a line after hooking-up with therapist Tim Russell (George Pullar), who is currently helping Levi and Eden's younger sister, Abigail.
Just as Abigail is ready to forgive Eden over past family troubles, she has unknowingly been betrayed by her sister AGAIN!
Eden knows she should do the right thing and end things with Tim.
Trouble is, he's also just what she needs after her previous break-up with fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright)...
Levi warns Eden that she'll eventually get caught-out.
Just like doctor Levi did when he got together with his former heart patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
But it seems like all common sense has gone out of the window and neither Eden or Tim want to end something that has just got started.
Taking matters into his own hands, Levi gets into protective big brother mode and summons Tim out to the farmhouse for a man-to-man chat.
Uh-oh...
Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is still in a spin over the discovery that his mum, Kaia (Akina Edmonds), is still ALIVE!
Kaia made a dramatic appearance during Perri's trial when the teenager stood accused of murdering his abusive and violent dad, Carl.
Despite Kaia explaining the reason why she had no choice but to play dead to keep Perri safe, he's still angry that she abandoned him as a child.
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) tries to play peacekeeper between Perri and Kaia.
But is Perri prepared to give Kaia a chance to make amends for the past?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
