Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie and Levi KISS!

Has Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) met her next great love on Home and Away?



Mackenzie has been invited to attend the Salt By The Sea charity fundraiser, as the "date" of her heart surgeon, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey)!



Are the boundaries between doctor and patient about to get a bit blurred?



Mackenzie is reluctant to leave Northern District Hospital after her TWO recent heart attack scares.



However, if there is another medical EMERGENCY, at least she'll have a lifesaving doctor on her arm!



Levi promises not to leave her side during the event.



So Mackenzie decides to take the plunge and get glammed-up to attend.



Mackenzie is deeply touched after Levi makes an emotional speech on stage about his patients.



Later, when Levi returns to the hospital with Mackenzie, she suddenly sees her surgeon in a new light.



Mackenzie moves in for a KISS!



But does Levi also feel the same way?

Mackenzie kisses doctor Levi on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are still getting used to being around each other, after the break down of their marriage.



Felicity has previously held onto hope that Tane will eventually forgive her for deceiving him over their plans to start a family together.



But during Salt By The Sea, Felicity starts to feel overcome by being in Tane's orbit and flees from the event...



Meanwhile, the fundraiser has lost its music act Lyrik, while both Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are out of action.



Is there a chance Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) can be convinced to take to the stage as a duo to perform?

It's all too much for Felicity on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is finding it hard not being allowed to have any contact with his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), while she is away recovering at a Mental Health clinic in the city.



So he feels annoyed and rejected when he discovers that friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has been writing to Leah and has received a letter back!



Will Justin be tempted to break the rules by calling the clinic and demanding to speak to Leah?

Justin is not happy after hearing some news about Leah from Marilyn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5