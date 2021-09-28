‘Home and Away’ spoilers: Logan Bennett COLLAPSES!

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) isn’t impressed when her latest patient is fellow doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) in Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

If there was a Logan Bennett Fan Club, there’s one person in Summer Bay who definitely wouldn’t be a signed-up member and that’s Dr Tori Morgan.

Logan first turned up at Northern District Hospital following the shock car crash that almost killed Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Almost as soon as Logan walked into the ED, Tori wasn’t pleased when he seemed to take charge of the situation and he clashed with her over how to treat a seriously injured Dean.

After that shift, Tori hoped she would never see the arrogant doctor again, so got a shock when she later found out that he was actually a good mate of her fiance Christian (Ditch Davey)…

It turned out that the two fellas had worked together overseas for Doctors Without Borders.

And when Christian invited his old pal over for lunch, Tori was less than impressed and it wasn’t long before she was locking horns with Logan again.

After rescuing a bride-to-be and her bridesmaids from a cliff fall at the lookout, Logan brings them into ED, but they are not the only ones who need to be looked at…

Logan’s got a massive cut on his head, and Tori orders him to get checked out.

Meanwhile, in a nearby ward, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) confesses to Dean (Patrick O'Connor) that she called Logan but he didn’t return her call.

Dean tries to placate Mackenzie by assuring her Logan is a good guy and she needs to be patient and give him a chance.

On her way out, Mackenzie comes across Logan and accuses him of playing games with her. Just as she waits for him to respond, she’s horrified when Logan passes out!

It turns out that Logan’s got a serious concussion and will need treatment which means Tori will have him as a patient in her ED.

It’s her worst nightmare!

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are exhausted after staying up all night preparing orders for their food delivery business. Christian and Tori notice that Chloe is exhausted, while Mackenzie worries that Ryder’s partying is getting out of hand as he struggles to get through his shift at Salt.

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has come up with a plan to expand his business, but first he’s got to run it by the garage’s new owner John Palmer (Shane Withington). When Justin pitches his idea, John’s not sold on it and the two men end up having another showdown. Will Justin be able to find some middle ground with John, or are things going to get a whole lot worse?

